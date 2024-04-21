Middlesbrough-Leeds lunedì 22 aprile 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Middlesbrough-Leeds (lunedì 22 aprile 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Compresa questa, mancano solo tre partite (due o tre giornate, dipende dai club, più alcuni recuperi) alla fine della stagione regolare. La classifica delle prime posizioni a domenica mattina è questa, ed è utile perché le prime quattro hanno giocato 43 partite: Leicester 91, Ipswich 89, Leeds 87, Southampton 84. Il Middlesbrough è a quota InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
