Kayla Nicole - ex fidanzata di Travis Kelc - ha raggiunto il suo punto di rottura

Kayla Nicole, ex fidanzata di Travis Kelce, ha raggiunto il suo «punto di rottura» - «Vorrei che tutti voi (perché sapete bene chi siete) mi lasciaste in pace», ha twittato prima dell'uscita dell'album di Taylor Swift ...vanityfair

Kayla Nicole's Plea to Taylor Swift Fans - Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend has pleaded with Taylor Swift fans to leave her alone. Kayla Nicole took to social media to say she was being subjected to constant trolling and “vitriol” and was fed up.7news.au

Travis Kelce appears to confirm Taylor Swift song is about him with social media post - Travis Kelce has seemingly confirmed that one of Taylor Swift's new songs is about him, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating the pop megastar for over a year ...msn