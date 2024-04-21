Highlights Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney | il campione 25enne tre volte al tappeto VIDEO

(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Glidel match traal Barclays Center di New York, che ha visto imporsi il pugile statunitense di origine messicana per decisione maggioritaria. Un incontro spettacolare perche è riuscito a mandare alper tre, incapace di riprendersi nel finale. Il match non è valido per la cintura mondiale WBC dei pesi superleggeri, in quantonon aveva rispettato il peso ufficiale. Ecco i migliori colpi del combattimento. SportFace.

Ryan Garcia Upsets Devin Haney By Decision After Missing Weight For WBC Title Fight - Sound the upset alarms. Ryan Garcia stunned rival Devin Haney with a majority decision win in a massive super lightweight matchup with the WBC champion at ...bleacherreport

Boxing Results: Devin Haney Vs. Ryan Garcia Results, Highlights - Welcome to the latest boxing results as we bring you all the action from the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia event complete with Highlights.ringsideintel

Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney by majority decision: Round-by-round fight analysis - USA TODAY will provide all the latest updates, news and Highlights from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garica and all the bouts on the main card Saturday night.sports.yahoo