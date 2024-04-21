Highlights Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney: il campione 25enne tre volte al tappeto (VIDEO) (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Gli Highlights del match tra Devin Haney e Ryan Garcia al Barclays Center di New York, che ha visto imporsi il pugile statunitense di origine messicana per decisione maggioritaria. Un incontro spettacolare per Garcia che è riuscito a mandare al tappeto per tre volte Haney, incapace di riprendersi nel finale. Il match non è valido per la cintura mondiale WBC dei pesi superleggeri, in quanto Garcia non aveva rispettato il peso ufficiale. Ecco i migliori colpi del combattimento. SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Highlights Devin Haney - Ryan Garcia: Boxe (VIDEO)
Ryan Garcia Upsets Devin Haney By Decision After Missing Weight For WBC Title Fight - Sound the upset alarms. Ryan Garcia stunned rival Devin Haney with a majority decision win in a massive super lightweight matchup with the WBC champion at ...bleacherreport
Boxing Results: Devin Haney Vs. Ryan Garcia Results, Highlights - Welcome to the latest boxing results as we bring you all the action from the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia event complete with Highlights.ringsideintel
Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney by majority decision: Round-by-round fight analysis - USA TODAY will provide all the latest updates, news and Highlights from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garica and all the bouts on the main card Saturday night.sports.yahoo
Video Highlights RyanVideo Highlights Ryan