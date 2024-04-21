Highlights Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney | il campione 25enne tre volte al tappeto VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney: il campione 25enne tre volte al tappeto (VIDEO) (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Gli Highlights del match tra Devin Haney e Ryan Garcia al Barclays Center di New York, che ha visto imporsi il pugile statunitense di origine messicana per decisione maggioritaria. Un incontro spettacolare per Garcia che è riuscito a mandare al tappeto per tre volte Haney, incapace di riprendersi nel finale. Il match non è valido per la cintura mondiale WBC dei pesi superleggeri, in quanto Garcia non aveva rispettato il peso ufficiale. Ecco i migliori colpi del combattimento. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • Highlights Ryan

    Gli Highlights del match tra Devin Haney e Ryan Garcia al Barclays Center di New York, che ha visto imporsi il pugile statunitense di origine messicana per decisione maggioritaria. Un incontro ... (sportface)

HIGHLIGHTS Devin Haney - Ryan Garcia: Boxe (VIDEO)

Ryan Garcia Upsets Devin Haney By Decision After Missing Weight For WBC Title Fight - Sound the upset alarms. Ryan Garcia stunned rival Devin Haney with a majority decision win in a massive super lightweight matchup with the WBC champion at ...bleacherreport

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia full fight video Highlights - Undefeated world champion Devin Haney and once-beaten contender Ryan Garcia battle it out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.fightmag

Ryan Garcia secures upset over Devin Haney but misses out on WBC title for being over weight limit - Ryan Garcia was over the light-welterweight limit and was not eligible to win the WBC title; watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18 ...skysports

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights Ryan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.