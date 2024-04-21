Golf | sospeso a metà terzo giro lo Chevron Championship 2024 con Thitikul in testa

Golf: sospeso a metà terzo giro lo Chevron Championship 2024 con Thitikul in testa (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) A causa delle pessime condizioni del meteo, sia del momento che in previsione, il terzo giro dello Chevron Championship 2024 a The Woodlands, in Texas, è stato sospeso con una larga parte delle giocatrici ancora nella necessità di finire e nel pieno della seconda metà del percorso. Al momento della sospensione, si trova in testa la thailandese Atthaya Thitikul, che è a -11 alla 12. Uno il colpo di vantaggio su una versione di rimonta della canadese Brooke Henderson, a -10 alla 17 e appaiata all’americana e numero 1 del mondo Nelly Korda, che invece si trova alla 11 così come la sudcoreana Jin Hee Im, quarta a -9. Golf, Scheffler si prende la testa dell’RBC Heritage dopo il terzo ...
