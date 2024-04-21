Notizie Correlate
Il primo round del The Masters 2024, primo Major della stagione, è stato sospeso a causa dell’arrivo dell’oscurità sui campi dell’Augusta National Golf Club (par 72). Dopo il rinvio per pioggia di ... (sportface)
A sorpresa, il terzo giro dello Jonsson Workwear Open 2024 viene fatto portare a termine. Si pensava che sarebbe terminato con Shaun Norris al comando, e il sudafricano ne sarebbe stato ben ... (oasport)
Chiusura anticipata, e neanche totale, per il Jonsson Workwear Open 2024. Il maltempo, infatti, obbliga i migliori della classifica a chiudere domani quanto iniziato nel moving day al Glendower Golf ... (oasport)
Golf: sospeso a metà terzo giro lo Chevron Championship 2024 con Thitikul in testa
Golf: sospeso a metà terzo giro lo Chevron Championship 2024 con Thitikul in testa - A causa delle pessime condizioni del meteo, sia del momento che in previsione, il terzo giro dello Chevron Championship 2024 a The Woodlands, in Texas, è ...oasport
Golf: Masters, De Chambeau parte forte ma Scheffler lo tallona - Golf: Masters, De Chambeau parte forte ma Scheffler lo tallona (ANSA) - ROMA, 12 APR - Negli Usa il primo round del The Masters e' stato sospeso per ...sportmediaset.mediaset