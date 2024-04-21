Face taping | cos’è il lifting facciale con gli elastici adesivi

Face taping

Face taping: cos’è il lifting facciale con gli elastici adesivi (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) C’è una nuova tecnica che permette di liftare i tratti del viso in maniera rapida e indolore: si tratta del Face taping che, in realtà, in Russia e in Corea ha avuto il suo boom di successo già più di 25 anni fa. Oggi, però, sono molti gli esperti di osteopatia e trattamenti estetici che propongono il Face taping anche in Italia. Non invasivo e senza aghi, il Face taping mira a cancellare le rughe attraverso l’utilizzo di nastri adesivi elastici da applicare in determinate zone del volto per aiutare la pelle e i muscoli a distendersi. Ma da dove arriva l’ispirazione? Face taping: cos’è? In realtà il ...
