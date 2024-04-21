Face taping | cos’è il lifting facciale con gli elastici adesivi

(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) C’è una nuova tecnica che permette di liftare i tratti del viso in maniera rapida e indolore: si tratta delche, in realtà, in Russia e in Corea ha avuto il suo boom di successo già più di 25 anni fa. Oggi, però, sono molti gli esperti di osteopatia e trattamenti estetici che propongono ilanche in Italia. Non invasivo e senza aghi, ilmira a cancellare le rughe attraverso l’utilizzo di nastrida applicare in determinate zone del volto per aiutare la pelle e i muscoli a distendersi. Ma da dove arriva l’ispirazione?: cos’è? In realtà il ...

Florida couple caught allegedly taping lottery ticket together to claim $1 million prize - The dream of a million-dollar payout quickly turned sour for a Florida couple, whose ill-fated attempt to allegedly deceive the Florida Lottery landed them behind bars.yahoo

Does Face taping stop wrinkles An expert says it can make them worse - One of the most popular social media beauty hacks, "Face taping" has people applying strips of tape to areas of their Face to reduce wrinkles overnight. Many use kinesiology tape like the kind used by ...yahoo

I was at the 'Top Chef' taping at The Harvey House in Madison. Here's a behind-the-scenes look. - On Wednesday's episode, the top 10 cheftestants shopped the Dane County Farmers' Market and did a Quickfire Challenge atop downtown restaurant L’Etoile. Then, they were let in on their next ...jsonline