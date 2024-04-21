EA Sports FC 24 SBC Lucas Vazquez TOTS Live Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Lucas Vazquez TOTS Live Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Lucas Vázquez ha ricevuto la Carta speciale TOTS Live per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 5 Maggio. Potrete Riscattare la Carta del difensore spagnolo che milita nel Real Madrid completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. La Squadra della stagione è arrivata! Si parte con la TOTS Live. Gli oggetti TOTS Live avranno due opportunità di aggiornarsi, in base al risultato della loro squadra nei prossimi 4 incontri reali. Gli oggetti TOTS Live saranno disponibili nei pacchetti fino al 26 aprile 2024. Per ...
Ultime notizie
