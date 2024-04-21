Chicago Med - l' epidemia alza lo share | le ragioni del record stagionale

(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Vi proponiamo "Tele...raccomando", la rubrica di Klaus Davi dedicata al piccolo schermo CHI SALE (Med) Siamo a, il team ospedaliero del GaffneyMedical Center lavora col dipartimento di polizia e i vigili del fuoco per contrastare un diabolico virus. Questa la trama apocalittica della puntata Infezione - parte II della serieMed andata in onda giovedì mattina in replica su Italia 1, ma che fu trasmessa per la prima volta negli Usa nell'ottobre 2019, quindi prima dello scoppio del Covid, e in Italia proprio nel marzo 2020. Ma le sue immagini forti hanno colpito di nuovo visto che il serial ha segnato uncon l'8% di, arrivando a picchi vicini al 10% con le scene del panico tra gli abitanti di ...

Chicago Med spoilers: Is the show about to kill off a doctor - Chicago Med spoilers may have revealed the fate of a doctor involved in the latest One Chicago helicopter crash to hit one of the shows.monstersandcritics

Chicago Med wrap party: Luke Mitchell shares fun photos - Chicago Med has completed filming for Season 9. A Med star shared photos from the wrap party and said goodbye to his One Chicago character.monstersandcritics

‘FBI’ Showrunner Rick Eid to Step Down - “ FBI ” showrunner Rick Eid is stepping down, Variety has learned.variety