Chicago Med

Chicago Med, l'epidemia alza lo share: le ragioni del record stagionale (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Vi proponiamo "Tele...raccomando", la rubrica di Klaus Davi dedicata al piccolo schermo CHI SALE (Chicago Med) Siamo a Chicago, il team ospedaliero del Gaffney Chicago Medical Center lavora col dipartimento di polizia e i vigili del fuoco per contrastare un diabolico virus. Questa la trama apocalittica della puntata Infezione - parte II della serie Chicago Med andata in onda giovedì mattina in replica su Italia 1, ma che fu trasmessa per la prima volta negli Usa nell'ottobre 2019, quindi prima dello scoppio del Covid, e in Italia proprio nel marzo 2020.  Ma le sue immagini forti hanno colpito di nuovo visto che il serial ha segnato un record stagionale con l'8% di share, arrivando a picchi vicini al 10% con le scene del panico tra gli abitanti di ...
