“Baby influencer”, quanto si guadagna e cos’è il fenomeno che dilaga sui social. Ma i rischi sono enormi (VIDEO) (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Non vogliamo fare i passatisti o i disfattisti, ma per una sana crescita emotiva e psicologica pensiamo che da bambini si debba giocare, stare all’aria aperta, andare a scuola. Dunque, interagire con gli altri bambini, ma sul serio e non in maniera virtuale. Oggi, invece, parliamo con naturalezza di “Baby influencer”– o meglio content creator –, ovvero l’apoteosi dell’effimero declinata nell’età più verde, mentre i genitori, in molti casi, sostengono o addirittura promuovono tali “carriere” per i loro figli più piccoli. I genitori adultescenti meriterebbero una riflessione a parte, ma occupiamoci ora dei bambini. I già richiamati Baby influencer e il cosiddetto sharenting – fenomeni, come vedremo, intimamente connessi – sono forse la cifra della decadenza dal mondo occidentale, e comportano pericoli ...
