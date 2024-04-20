Tottenham | Udogie si opera - stagione finita e niente Europei

Fonte : sportface
Tottenham: Udogie si opera, stagione finita e niente Europei (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Brutte notizie per il Tottenham e per l’Italia. Destiny Udogie si è operato dopo l’infortunio subito al legamento collaterale. stagione finita per il laterale degli Spurs, che sarà costretto anche a saltare gli Europei in Germania, che inizieranno il 14 giugno. Così il classe 2002 azzurro su Instagram:“I progetti del cuore appartengono all’uomo, ma la risposta della lingua viene dal Signore. Un infortunio chiude anzitempo la mia stagione. Ciò non cancella quanto sono grata ad ogni persona che mi ha sostenuto quest’anno”.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da DESTINY Udogie (@Udogiethree) SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • Tottenham Udogie

    Milano, 19 marzo 2024 – Nel giorno della festa del papà torna l'appuntamento con "Italiani all'estero". Settimana dove in Inghilterra, per via della sovrapposizione con la FA Cup, sono scese in ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Tottenham Udogie

    Destiny Udogie, giocatore del Tottenham, ha parlato a Sportweek della sua esperienza in Premier League con il club inglese Destiny Udogie, giocatore del Tottenham, ha parlato a Sportweek della ... (calcionews24)

Tottenham: Udogie si opera, stagione finita e niente Europei

Italy and Tottenham star Udogie reveals injury - Italy international and Tottenham player Destiny Udogie announced his season is over following injury, it remains to be seen if he’ll miss EURO 2024.football-italia

Breaking: Destiny Udogie is out for remainder of the season - A star in his first year in the Premier League, Udogie started all 28 games he appeared in as he tallied two goals and three assists in his debut season. Udogie finished 19th in the league with 68 ...cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation

BREAKING: Destiny Udogie to miss the rest of Tottenham's season after injury announcement - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Tottenham Udogie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.