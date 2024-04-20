Il Sequel di Priscilla - la regina del deserto è in lavorazione con regista e cast originali

Il Sequel di Priscilla, la regina del deserto è in lavorazione con regista e cast originali

Il cult cinematografico "Le Avventure di Priscilla, la regina del deserto" del 1994 sta per ricevere un Sequel, confermato venerdì sera. Attualmente senza titolo, il Sequel vedrà il ritorno di diversi membri del cast e della troupe originale, incluso il regista Stephan Elliott e le stelle Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce e Hugo Weaving.
    Il regista Stephan Elliott ha confermato che realizzerà Priscilla, la regina del deserto 2 e nel cast ci saranno i protagonisti del film originale. Il regista Stephan Elliott ha confermato che ... (movieplayer)

Priscilla – la Regina del deserto, in arrivo il Sequel con Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce e Hugo Weaving - Il regista di Priscilla - la Regina del deserto ha scritto un Sequel e coinvolgerà Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce e Hugo Weaving ...badtaste

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Sequel in works with original cast, director confirms - Stephan Elliott says Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp are ‘onboard’ and the Sequel will be set partly in Australia but will also head overseas ...theguardian

