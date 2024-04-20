Il Sequel di Priscilla - la regina del deserto è in lavorazione con regista e cast originali

Priscilla – la Regina del deserto, in arrivo il Sequel con Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce e Hugo Weaving - Il regista di Priscilla - la Regina del deserto ha scritto un Sequel e coinvolgerà Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce e Hugo Weaving ...badtaste

'Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver' Exclusive Interviews - Moviefone speaks exclusively with director Zack Snyder, Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair and Elise ...moviefone

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Sequel in works with original cast, director confirms - Stephan Elliott says Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp are ‘onboard’ and the Sequel will be set partly in Australia but will also head overseas ...theguardian