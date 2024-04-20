Notizie Correlate
Il prossimo 21 aprile, in quel di AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson e Will Ospreay si scontreranno in un attesissimo 1 vs.1 che si prospetta spettacolare. Danielson è uno dei wrestler più ... (zonawrestling)
Il prossimo 21 aprile andrà di scena il secondo PPV dell’anno in casa AEW, un evento “nuovo” ovvero aggiunto recentemente al calendario che prenderà il nome di AEW Dynasty. Messo alle spalle ... (zonawrestling)
Dynamite ci ha offerto una puntata spettacolare, fra grandi debutti come quello di Kazuchika Okada a suo modo sorprendente essendosi schierato con gli Young Bucks e Match bellissimi come ... (zonawrestling)
AEW: Bryan Danielson avrebbe (quasi) la piena autonomia sul suo booking
