AEW | Bryan Danielson avrebbe quasi la piena autonomia sul suo booking

(Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Ad AEW Dynasty,affronterà Will Ospreay in un vero e proprio “dream match”: i due atleti, infatti, sono già ora riconosciuti come due dei migliori al mondo e sicuramente i fan non li dimenticheranno quando arriverà il momento di appendere gli stivali al chiodo. Nonostante l’avvicinarsi di questo evento importante,apparirà anche nella puntata di Collision pre Dynasty, dove farà squadra con Claudio Castagnoli per affrontrare Konosuke Takeshita e Kyle Fletcher. Totalecreativa Durante una recente edizione del Wresting Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha messo in dubbio la saggezza dinel partecipare a Collision, ma ha sottolineato come l’atleta abbia pressochè la completasulle decisioni creative che lo riguardano: ...

Updated 2024 AEW Dynasty Card and Predictions for Match Order - The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is set for Sunday, and it will see nearly every major AEW championship be put on the line. In the likely main ...bleacherreport

Report – Bryan Danielson Has Significant Creative Control In AEW - Bryan Danielson will team with Claudio Castagnoli against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher tomorrow night on AEW Collision.ewrestlingnews

Mercedes Moné's mystery attacker revealed, WWE legend loses - 5 last-minute predictions for AEW Dynasty 2024 - AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View is just around the corner and fans have been going crazy looking at the stacked match card for the show. The event will take place at Chaifetz Arena in St.msn