AEW | Bryan Danielson avrebbe quasi la piena autonomia sul suo booking

AEW Bryan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Bryan Danielson avrebbe (quasi) la piena autonomia sul suo booking (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Ad AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson affronterà Will Ospreay in un vero e proprio “dream match”: i due atleti, infatti, sono già ora riconosciuti come due dei migliori al mondo e sicuramente i fan non li dimenticheranno quando arriverà il momento di appendere gli stivali al chiodo. Nonostante l’avvicinarsi di questo evento importante, Danielson apparirà anche nella puntata di Collision pre Dynasty, dove farà squadra con Claudio Castagnoli per affrontrare Konosuke Takeshita e Kyle Fletcher. Totale autonomia creativa Durante una recente edizione del Wresting Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha messo in dubbio la saggezza di Danielson nel partecipare a Collision, ma ha sottolineato come l’atleta abbia pressochè la completa autonomia sulle decisioni creative che lo riguardano: ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • AEW Bryan

    Il prossimo 21 aprile, in quel di AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson e Will Ospreay si scontreranno in un attesissimo 1 vs.1 che si prospetta spettacolare. Danielson è uno dei wrestler più ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Bryan

    Il prossimo 21 aprile andrà di scena il secondo PPV dell’anno in casa AEW, un evento “nuovo” ovvero aggiunto recentemente al calendario che prenderà il nome di AEW Dynasty. Messo alle spalle ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Bryan

    Dynamite ci ha offerto una puntata spettacolare, fra grandi debutti come quello di Kazuchika Okada a suo modo sorprendente essendosi schierato con gli Young Bucks e Match bellissimi come ... (zonawrestling)

AEW: Bryan Danielson avrebbe (quasi) la piena autonomia sul suo booking

Updated 2024 AEW Dynasty Card and Predictions for Match Order - The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is set for Sunday, and it will see nearly every major AEW championship be put on the line. In the likely main ...bleacherreport

Report – Bryan Danielson Has Significant Creative Control In AEW - Bryan Danielson will team with Claudio Castagnoli against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher tomorrow night on AEW Collision.ewrestlingnews

Mercedes Moné's mystery attacker revealed, WWE legend loses - 5 last-minute predictions for AEW Dynasty 2024 - AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View is just around the corner and fans have been going crazy looking at the stacked match card for the show. The event will take place at Chaifetz Arena in St.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Bryan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.