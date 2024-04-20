Notizie Correlate
Questa notte a Dynamite, Adam Copeland ha difeso con successo il Titolo TNT contro Penta El Zero Miedo. Per l’R-Rated Superstar, questa è stata la prima difesa ufficiale del Titolo, ottenuto ... (zonawrestling)
Se c’è una cosa che molti wrestler adorano è quella di rilassarsi lontano dal ring giocando ai videogiochi. Diversi wrestler di tutto il mondo hanno spesso portato in scena dei tributi ai loro ... (zonawrestling)
L’intervista di CM Punk ai microfoni del MMA Hour condotto dal noto giornalista del settore Ariel Helwani hanno fatto discutere, il Second City Saint ha evidenziato quelli che sono i problemi ... (zonawrestling)
AEW: Adam Copeland a favore della libertà creativa per i wrestler
Adam Copeland Encourages Talent To Reject Bad Creative Ideas - TNT Champion Adam Copeland spoke about his confidence in the ring and shared some advice for wrestlers on the independent circuit.ewrestlingnews
Adam Copeland – ‘AEW Fans Come To Have Fun, That’s What Wrestling’s About’ - Adam Copeland has praised the fun, exciting nature of the fans who attended AEW events, which he believes is representative of what wrestling is.ewrestlingnews
AEW Dynasty preview & predictions: Swerve's house - House of Black works so well as a trio because they each bring something completely different that plays to their strengths. Matthews is a muscle hamster that moves with incredible power and ...f4wonline