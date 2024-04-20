AEW | Adam Copeland a favore della libertà creativa per i wrestler

AEW Adam

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Adam Copeland a favore della libertà creativa per i wrestler (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Sin dal suo debutto a WrestleDream, Adam Copeland è divenuto subito una delle figure di spicco del roster AEW, ed anche una delle più presenti negli show della compagnia. L’atleta si è anche più volte espresso senza problemi su tematiche come l’importanza di relazionarsi con i talenti più giovani per insegnare loro qualcosa. In una recente intervista rilasciata a Mo Amir di “This Is Vancolour”, Copeland ha parlato di come, secondo lui, il business del wrestling si sia evoluto nel corso degli anni e di come i wrestler possano godere di maggiore libertà creativa. Dare il meglio “Ora ho fiducia in me stesso, la fiducia come performer per sapere ‘nah non devo fare questo’, porto qualcosa di meglio… Quindi è bello che l’industria sia cresciuta sotto questo punto ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • AEW Adam

    Questa notte a Dynamite, Adam Copeland ha difeso con successo il Titolo TNT contro Penta El Zero Miedo. Per l’R-Rated Superstar, questa è stata la prima difesa ufficiale del Titolo, ottenuto ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Adam

    Se c’è una cosa che molti wrestler adorano è quella di rilassarsi lontano dal ring giocando ai videogiochi. Diversi wrestler di tutto il mondo hanno spesso portato in scena dei tributi ai loro ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Adam

    L’intervista di CM Punk ai microfoni del MMA Hour condotto dal noto giornalista del settore Ariel Helwani hanno fatto discutere, il Second City Saint ha evidenziato quelli che sono i problemi ... (zonawrestling)

AEW: Adam Copeland a favore della libertà creativa per i wrestler

Adam Copeland Encourages Talent To Reject Bad Creative Ideas - TNT Champion Adam Copeland spoke about his confidence in the ring and shared some advice for wrestlers on the independent circuit.ewrestlingnews

Adam Copeland – ‘AEW Fans Come To Have Fun, That’s What Wrestling’s About’ - Adam Copeland has praised the fun, exciting nature of the fans who attended AEW events, which he believes is representative of what wrestling is.ewrestlingnews

AEW Dynasty preview & predictions: Swerve's house - House of Black works so well as a trio because they each bring something completely different that plays to their strengths. Matthews is a muscle hamster that moves with incredible power and ...f4wonline

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Adam
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.