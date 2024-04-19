LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Thoma - Carthy e un grande Pellizzari davanti a 50 km dall’arri -o, gruppo a 30?

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Thomas, Carthy e un grande Pellizzari davanti a 50 km dall’arrivo, gruppo a 30? (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE CLASSIFICA Tour OF THE Alps 2024 14.03 I tre battistrada in questo momento portano il loro vantaggio intorno ai trenta secondi sul gruppo maglia verde. 14.01 Per Lopez ci sono ancora due compagni di squadra che possono lavorare. 14.00 Carthy semina Bizkarra e si riporta sui due di testa, mentre Pellizzari dà il campo al veterano della INEOS. Nel gruppo dei migliori c’è un uomo della Lidl-Trek a tenere sotto controllo la situazione. 13.58 Si attacca al britannico anche Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel – Euskadi), meno di quattro chilometri al GPM. 13.58 Evade dal gruppo anche Hugh Carthy (EF Education – EasyPost), che si prova a riportare sul tandem al comando che ha ...
