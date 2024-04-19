A Cartoons On The Bay ‘Stefano Bessoni Stop-motion e altre scienze inesatte’

A Cartoons On The Bay ‘Stefano Bessoni. Stop-motion e altre scienze inesatte’ (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Aprirà al pubblico all’Aurum di Pescara dal 30 maggio al 1° giugno 2024 L’arte di Stefano Bessoni protagonista a Cartoons On The Bay 2024 con la mostra 'Stefano Bessoni. Stop-motion e altre scienze inesatte' a cura di Lorenza Fruci. Regista cinematografico, scrittore, illustratore e animatore, appassionato di entomologia, anatomia, fiabe e storia della scienza, Bessoni
    Roma, 18 apr. (askanews) – L’arte di Stefano Bessoni protagonista a Cartoons On The Bay 2024 con la mostra “Stefano Bessoni. Stop-motion e altre scienze inesatte” a cura di Lorenza Fruci. Regista ... (ildenaro)

    Roma, 10 apr. (askanews) – “Cartoons On The Bay” premia il talento della regista e produttrice statunitense Leslie Iwerks con il Pulcinella Special Award 2024, che sarà assegnato sabato 1° giugno ... (ildenaro)

    Roma, 2 apr. (askanews) – Cartoons on the Bay si arricchisce di un nuovo Premio speciale per la categoria Lungometraggi, il Premio speciale Renato Pallavicini: Al lungometraggio che ha affrontato ... (ildenaro)

