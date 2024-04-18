Audi Light Design con Cesar Muntada ridisegna la vettura e crea un nuovo essenziale linguaggio

Audi Light

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
Audi Light Design con Cesar Muntada ridisegna la vettura e crea un nuovo essenziale linguaggio (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) A Milano, nell'ambito dell'installazione realizzata da Audi per il Fuorisalone, abbiamo incontrato Cesar Muntada, Head of Audi AG Light Design
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired

Notizie Correlate

  • Audi Light

    Un sempre imprendibile Max Verstappen ha vinto il GP dell’Arabia Saudita, secondo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di Formula 1. Il fenomeno olandese ha incasellato la seconda vittoria consecutiva, ... (oasport)

  • Audi Light

    Si chiude nel segno di Fernando Alonso il giovedì di Formula 1 dedicato alle prove libere del GP dell’Arabia Saudita, secondo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024. Lo spagnolo si è distinto soprattutto in ... (oasport)

Cesar Muntada con Audi Light Design ridisegna la vettura e crea un nuovo essenziale linguaggio

EQS-News: Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models - EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word (s): Alliance/Product Launch Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models 18.04.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the ...markets.businessinsider

High-speed police chase began on Shipley Airedale Road - The court heard that 43-year-old Hussain was seen by police driving without Lights on Shipley Airedale Road at 12.45am on August 18 last year.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk

Audi's new Q6 e-tron EV has smart tail Lights to communicate with fellow motorists - Audi hopes its new active digital Light signature can help warn drivers behind through innovative OLED panels.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Audi Light
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.