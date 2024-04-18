Arc World Tour 2024 - il ritorno alle scene dei picchiaduro competitivi

Arc World

Arc World Tour 2024, il ritorno alle scene dei picchiaduro competitivi (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) L’attesa è quasi finita per gli appassionati di giochi di combattimento di tutto il mondo, poiché l’Arc World Tour 2024 è pronto per iniziare il suo epico viaggio attraverso l’arena competitiva. Quest’anno, l’evento promette di superare ogni aspettativa, con una line-up eccezionale di giochi e un montepremi da fare girare la testa. Dopo il successo del World Tour 2023, che ha visto Guilty Gear Strive dominare la scena competitiva, l’Arc World Tour 2024 si presenta con una formula decisamente rinnovata. L’anno scorso è stato solo un assaggio: oggi, con una serie di titoli iconici rilasciati da Arc, il palcoscenico dei picchiaduro è pronto per un’azione senza precedenti e tanta, tanta azione. Il World ...
