LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Pellizzari attacca insieme a Juan Pedro Lopez, vantaggio di 45? sul gruppo (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.07 Foss ha ridotto il vantaggio di Pellizzari e Juan Pedro Lopez a 35 secondi. 14.06 In prima persona si mette a tirare la maglia verde Tobias Foss, leader della classifica generale. 14.05 Geraint Thomas da solo sta trainando il gruppo, di conseguenza il vantaggio dei fuggitivi rimane invariato. 14.04 Siamo a 15 km dalla conclusione. 14.03 attaccano nuovamente la salita di Weerberg Pellizzari e Lopez. 14.02 Notevole la personalità e l’atteggiamento mostrato da Giulio ...
