LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Pellizzari attacca insieme a Juan Pedro Lopez | vantaggio di 40? sul gruppo

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Pellizzari attacca insieme a Juan Pedro Lopez, vantaggio di 40? sul gruppo (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.21 Poels non ha preso molto vantaggio dal resto del gruppo, Giulio Pellizzari e Juan Pedro Lopez hanno ancora 40 secondi di vantaggio. 14.20 Dal gruppo si muovo alcuni uomini in testa: parte Wout Poels. 14.18 Comincia la salita di Pillberg: 3,2 km al 10%. 14.16 Siamo a 10 km dal traguardo. 14.14 Ancora 40 secondi di vantaggio per Giulio Pellizzar e Juan Pedro Lopez. 14.13 La coppia di testa arriva allo scollinamento: ora breve ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.07 Foss ha ridotto il vantaggio di ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 13.52 Pellizzari non è un grande discesista, ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 13.42 C’è selezione in questo momento nella ... (oasport)

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: pendenze importanti, si fa la classifica

Eric Cole tee times, LIVE stream, TV coverage | RBC Heritage, April 18-21 - RBC Heritage, which has a $20,000,000.00 prize, is scheduled for April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Eric Cole will be one of the participants ...golfweek.usatoday

'It's a pretty unique race' - Jai Hindley 'would definitely love' to race in Olympics, plus Tour de France and Worlds - Jai Hindley has become one of the most consistent riders in the peloton in the past few years so it might be a surprise for some to see him riding in support of ...eurosport

New Perspectives Announces 18 New Associates For 2024/5 - New Perspectives have announced their New Associates for 2024/5. Artists from across the East Midlands will receive a year-long programme of bespoke support, training and mentorship from the ...broadwayworld

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.