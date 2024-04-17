LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Ganna tenta la fuga | 1? di vantaggio per il piemontese

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Ganna tenta la fuga, 1? di vantaggio per il piemontese (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 11.50 Velocità media di poco inferiore ai 43 km/h dopo mezz’ora di gara. 11.48 Meno di 5 km al traguardo volante di Reintaler See. 11.45 Continua a spingere Ganna. L’azzurro mantiene un vantaggio di poco sotto al minuto nei confronti del gruppo. 11.42 Ganna, dal suo compagno di squadra Tobias Foss, aveva un ritardo di 58? nella generale. 11.40 Ganna ha un vantaggio di 55? sul gruppo, vedremo cosa riuscirà a combinare l’azzurro con quest’attacco. 11.39 Il gruppo è arrivato al dentello citato in precedenza. 11.37 Il piemontese ha preso il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 11.25 20 km allo sprint di Reintaler ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della terza tappa del Tour of the ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024, breve corsa a tappe che si svolge annualmente in ... (oasport)

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: pendenze importanti, si fa la classifica

Department of Justice Reportedly Planning To Sue LIVE Nation for Antitrust Violations - The United States Department of Justice is allegedly working on filing an antitrust lawsuit against LIVE Nation.hypebeast

Max Greyserman tee times, LIVE stream, TV coverage | Corales Puntacana Championship, April 18-21 - Among the participants taking to the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from April 18-21 is Max Greyserman, who will golf for a part of ...golfweek.usatoday

I Nobraino “Animali da palcoscenico” in concerto al Viper Theatre - Venerdì 19 aprile i Nobraino arrivano in concerto al Viper Club di Firenze il 19 aprile per presentare il loro ultimo album ...intoscana

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.