WWE: Rhea Ripley infortunata, a forte rischio il suo regno titolato (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Il wrestling non è semplice e spesso gli atleti incappano in gravi infortuni durante regni titolati importanti: ci sono svariati esempi che potremmo snocciolare, ma purtroppo, rischiamo di dover assistere a una rinuncia inaspettata. Nello scorso episodio di RAW, Rhea Ripley avrebbe riportato un infortunio nel segmento con Liv Morgan e stando alle ultime voci, il referto costringerebbe la campionessa a uno stop importante. PWInsider ha confermato l’infortunio di Rhea Ripley a RAW della scorsa settimana e nelle ultime ore ha pubblicato un aggiornamento peggiore:“PWInsider.com ha sentito che il problema di Rhea Ripley sarebbe talmente tanto importante che, all’interno della compagnia, si dice che sarà costretta a rendere vacante il titolo, addirittura potrebbe accadere già nel ...
    Dopo i rumor dell’ultima settimana, che hanno riportato come Rhea Ripley abbia avuto un attacco di panico poche ore prima del suo match di Wrestlemania XL, Mami ha indirettamente confermato ... (zonawrestling)

    Il Wrestling Observer, a poco più di 24 ore da Wrestlemania XL, ha svelato la scaletta delle due notti dello Showcase of Immortals, rivelando soprattutto quelli che saranno gli opener delle ... (zonawrestling)

    La popolarità di Rhea Ripley continua a salire, consolidando la sua posizione di atleta femminile di punta della compagnia. Ad attenderla, c’è uno tra gli incontri più importanti di ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Rhea Ripley conferma l'attacco di panico a Wrestlemania e ringrazia pubblicamente Jason Jordan

