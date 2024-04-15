WWE | Non solo McIntyre | anche il contratto di Becky Lynch è vicinissimo alla scadenza e non c’è traccia di rinnovo

WWE Non

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Non solo McIntyre, anche il contratto di Becky Lynch è vicinissimo alla scadenza e non c’è traccia di rinnovo (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Nelle ultime ore siamo tornati a parlare della situazione contrattuale di Drew McIntyre, che è ancora avvolta nel mistero e non accenna a trovare la giusta conclusione. A quanto pare, si vede che le grane contrattuali riguardino i wrestler di origine europea, visto che anche Becky Lynch sarebbe ormai prossima alla scadenza del proprio contratto con la WWE e non si è ancora trovato un accordo. Stando a quanto riportato da PWInsider, la WWE sta cercando di finalizzare un accordo con la wrestler irlandese prima che il suo attuale contratto scada:“La WWE sta cercando di fare in modo che il nuovo contratto di Becky Lynch venga completato prima che l’accordo attuale scada. Una fonte crede che ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Non

    La WWE ha confermato buona parte della card dell’odierno episodio di Raw, che avrà come piatti forti il ritorno di Sheamus e la difesa dell’Intercontinental Title da parte di Sami Zayn, che ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Non

    Nella giornata di ieri alcuni professionisti hanno mosso alcune accuse nei confronti della Superstar WWE Zelina Vega, accusandola sostanzialmente di non aver pagato alcuni lavori da loro ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Non

    Sebbene non fosse ancora arrivata nessuna notizia ufficiale sul suo rinnovo, c’era un certo ottimismo intorno al nuovo contratto di Drew McIntyre, almeno tra appassionati e cronisti. Il motivo ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Super card confermata per il Raw di stanotte, a Montreal non solo il ritorno di Sheamus

Subscriber exclusive: Dave Meltzer on Vince McMahon's potential future in wrestling - The end of any WWE connection to Vince McMahon, the most powerful and influential figure in the history of pro wrestling, is now imminent.f4wonline

WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Former World Champion Returns, Cody Rhodes Appears - The red brand makes a stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Fans will get to see the return of former three-time WWE Champion and former World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus. "The Celtic ...si

AEW Head Tony Khan Discusses How Competition Drives Professional Wrestling - Tony Khan has opened up about the apparent hatred between AEW and WWE, noting that it's the reason why the wrestling business is thriving.wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Non
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.