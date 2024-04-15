WWE | Drew “in bilico” | ecco quando scadrà il suo contratto

WWE Drew

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Drew “in bilico”, ecco quando scadrà il suo contratto (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Oltre a quella di Cody, c’era un’altra importantissima storia da finire in quel di Wrestlemania. Parliamo di quella di Drew che doveva finalmente vincere un titolo major dinnanzi ad una platea di spessore. A distruggere i suoi sogni ci ha pensato Priest che ha incassato il suo MITB e adesso il futuro dello scozzese è sempre piu’ incerto. La scadenza Stando a diversi addetti ai lavori, il contratto che lo lega a quel di Stamford durerà altre 5-6 settimane. Cio’ significa che alla fine di maggio o agli inizi di giugno o scozzese potrebbe dare un’ulteriore svolta alla sua carriera accasandosi in una nuova federazione.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Drew

    Nelle scorse settimane Ronda Rousey ha apertamente accusato Drew Gulak di averla importunata nel backstage tirandole il laccio dei pantaloni senza che nessuno dei presenti reagisse. Il ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Drew

    Drew McIntyre ha vinto il WWE World Heavyweight Championship a WrestleMania battendo Seth Rollins ma, dopo essere stato messo ko da CM Punk, ha subito l’incasso della valigetta da parte di ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Drew

    Sebbene non fosse ancora arrivata nessuna notizia ufficiale sul suo rinnovo, c’era un certo ottimismo intorno al nuovo contratto di Drew McIntyre, almeno tra appassionati e cronisti. Il motivo ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Drew “in bilico”, ecco quando scadrà il suo contratto

Report: Drew McIntyre’s WWE Deal Expires In ‘5-6 Week’ Range, Update On Becky Lynch - The clock is ticking as far as WWE’s time to negotiate with Drew McIntyre is concerned. As previously reported, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract was set to expire following ...yahoo

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Discusses Damian Priest's WrestleMania 40 Win - AEW announcer Jim Ross discusses Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Championship MITB cash-in at WrestleMania, and why he feels it was a good move ...wrestlinginc

Contract Of Top WWE Star Believed To Be Up In 5-6 Weeks - There has been a lot of speculation about Drew McIntyre’s future in wrestling, with it being reported months ago that his deal was up shortly after WrestleMania XL. However, an exact timeframe wasn’t ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Drew
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.