Notizie Correlate
Nelle scorse settimane Ronda Rousey ha apertamente accusato Drew Gulak di averla importunata nel backstage tirandole il laccio dei pantaloni senza che nessuno dei presenti reagisse. Il ... (zonawrestling)
Drew McIntyre ha vinto il WWE World Heavyweight Championship a WrestleMania battendo Seth Rollins ma, dopo essere stato messo ko da CM Punk, ha subito l’incasso della valigetta da parte di ... (zonawrestling)
Sebbene non fosse ancora arrivata nessuna notizia ufficiale sul suo rinnovo, c’era un certo ottimismo intorno al nuovo contratto di Drew McIntyre, almeno tra appassionati e cronisti. Il motivo ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: Drew “in bilico”, ecco quando scadrà il suo contratto
Report: Drew McIntyre’s WWE Deal Expires In ‘5-6 Week’ Range, Update On Becky Lynch - The clock is ticking as far as WWE’s time to negotiate with Drew McIntyre is concerned. As previously reported, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract was set to expire following ...yahoo
Contract Of Top WWE Star Believed To Be Up In 5-6 Weeks - There has been a lot of speculation about Drew McIntyre’s future in wrestling, with it being reported months ago that his deal was up shortly after WrestleMania XL. However, an exact timeframe wasn’t ...msn