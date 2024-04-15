WWE | Dominik Mysterio chiama | Logan Paul risponde | i due scherzano sulla sua possibile aggiunta al Judgment Day

WWE Dominik

WWE: Dominik Mysterio chiama, Logan Paul risponde, i due scherzano sulla sua possibile aggiunta al Judgment Day (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Insieme li abbiamo già visti qualche mese fa in una puntata di Raw, dove hanno preso una quantità di fischi assordante, anche se per uno dei due è cosa di tutti i giorni, ma insieme si possono tranquillamente inserire fra i migliori heel della federazione attualmente. Stiamo parlando di Dominik Mysterio e Logan Paul, con i due che si rispettano molto e qualche mese fa Logan aveva indicato proprio Dominik come uno dei suoi preferiti attualmente in WWE per via del suo fantastico lavoro da heel. Dominik chiama, Logan risponde In termini di personaggio i due incarnano perfettamente lo stile dell’heel odiato e fischiato, soprattutto Dominik Mysterio che da più di un anno ormai ...
