UFC Corner #233

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 233 con UFC, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione di una serata assolutamente epocale, la card più carica nella storia della promotion statunitense UFC 300: Pereira Vs Hill. Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal VS Cody Brundage Inizia l’incontro meno atteso dell’intera serata, early prelims e prealims compresi, e Brundage cerca subito l’upset venendo portato con la schiena a parete da un Nickal al quale vengono presentati più ostacoli che mai in questa prima ripresa, con Brundage che lo sbeffeggia per i colpetti messi dall’avversario in Back Mouth a parete, dove non trova la finalizzazione per la prima volta in carriera. Parte la seconda ripresa e Brundage, dopo aver connesso un buon Body ...

