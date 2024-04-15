Tour of the Alps 2024 | Tobias Foss si prende la prima tappa | settimo Antonio Tiberi

Tour of the Alps 2024: Tobias Foss si prende la prima tappa, settimo Antonio Tiberi (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Subito spettacolo al Tour of the Alps. prima frazione scoppiettante quella che ha portato i corridori a Kurtinig: ad imporsi al termine di uno sprint ristretto è stato il norvegese Tobias Foss. Quinta vittoria in carriera per l’ex campione del mondo a cronometro, la prima in una gara in linea (aveva vinto solamente i campionati nazionali). Sei corridori hanno animato la prima parte di gara: Asier Exteberria Zafra (Euskaltel Euskadi), Nicklas Pedersen (TDT-Unibet), Andrea Garosio (Team Polti Kometa), Mattia Bais (Team Polti Kometa), Kyrylo Tsarenko (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) e Yamamoto Masaki (JCL Team Ukyo). Il gruppo ha lasciato un margine risicato con Ineos Grenadiers e Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team che si sono alternate a ...
