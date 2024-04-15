Tour of the Alps 2024 | risultati e classifica prima tappa | trionfa Foss in volata

Tour of the Alps 2024, risultati e classifica prima tappa: trionfa Foss in volata (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Tobias Foss è il vincitore della prima tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024, lunga 133,5 chilometri da Egna a Cortina sulla Strada del Vino. Successo in volata per il corridore norvegese della INEOS Grenadiers, capace di assicurarsi la frazione inaugurale interamente in terra trentina. Il circuito finale sembrava poter già ingolosire alcuni dei big al via dell’ex Giro del Trentino, invece a prevalere è stato Foss, che ha preceduto al traguardo Harper, Chaves Rubio e O’Connor. Staccati di tre secondi gli altri corridori presenti nel gruppo di testa, con Lopez Perez quinto davanti a Thomas, complice nel successo del compagno di squadra Foss. Il miglior italiano è Antonio Tiberi, settimo. Di seguito l’ordine di arrivo. Tour OF ...
