Tour of the Alps 2024 oggi, tappa 1 in tv: percorso, altimetria, orari e favoriti (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Trento, 15 aprile 2024 – Al via oggi il Tour of the Alps 2024, appuntamento fisso per chi vuole preparare al meglio il Giro d’Italia. La corsa vedrà i corridori impegnati sulle strade alpine tra Italia e Austria: tante le salite in programma, si fa subito sul serio oggi con le prime impegnative ascese della tappa 1, anche se l’ultima dista 17 chilometri dal traguardo.  Il percorso La prima tappa presenta un percoso abbastanza breve: si parte dal paese di Egna fino ad arrivare a Cortina sulla Strada del Vino, per una distanza di 133,3 chilometri. Nei primi 25 km i ciclisti fronteggiano un terreno pianeggiante che culmina con lo sprint di Spormaggiore, poi la strada comincia a salire verso il Gran Premio della Montagna di Andalo. La ...
