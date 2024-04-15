TopSpin 2K25 girerà a 60 fps su tutte le piattaforme | anche in modalità online

TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 girerà a 60 fps su tutte le piattaforme, anche in modalità online (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) La grande attesa per un nuovo TopSpin è pronta ad essere soddisfatta con il lanci odi TopSpin 2K25, che arriverà per dare agli amanti del tennis una simulazione videoludica di alto livello. In questi giorni si stanno diffondendo molti dettagli in proposito, ma uno farà particolarmente piacere ai giocatori. Gli sviluppatori di Hangar 13, infatti, in una recente intervista con WCCFTech hanno parlato degli obiettivi legati alle performance tecniche per il loro gioco. Stando a quanto promesso dal game director Remi Ercolani, TopSpin 2K25 girerà a 60 fps su tutte le piattaforme. Parliamo di framerate effettivo in fase di gameplay, sia in modalità singolo che in multiplayer online. Secondo Ercolani, questo obiettivo era ...
