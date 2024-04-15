The Last of Us batte tutti | anche Netflix | è la miglior serie ai Writers Guild Awards

The Last

The Last of Us batte tutti, anche Netflix: è la miglior serie ai Writers Guild Awards (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Più di un anno dopo il debutto, lo show HBO ha trionfato nei premi di categoria Un anno dopo il debutto e mentre sono in corso le riprese della Stagione 2, The Last of Us ha trionfato agli ultimi Writers Guild Awards, battendo rivali come The Diplomat di Netflix e Shrinking di Apple TV+. Non è certo il primo premio importante che The Last of Us ha vinto nel corso dell'ultimo anno: la serie della HBO ha infatti ottenuto grandi successi anche agli Emmy, ai Critics' Choice Awards e agli Screen Actors Guild Awards. Tutto ciò si aggiunge all'enorme successo di ascolti televisivi ottenuto durante la messa in onda, dove è diventato rapidamente l'adattamento televisivo di …
