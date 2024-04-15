Notizie Correlate
Joshua Leonard, attore dell’originale The Blair Witch Project, ha espresso il suo disappunto per l’ennesimo reboot del film horror, scatenando una polemica sulla mancanza di comunicazione da parte ... (cinemaserietv)
Si vociferava già da tempo di un ritorno di The Blair Witch Project prodotto da Lionsgate, ed ora le voci sono confermate. Infatti Blumhouse e Lionsgate hanno annunciato la loro collaborazione ad un ... (screenworld)
Il film horror The Blair Witch Project, arrivato nelle sale nel 1999, è al centro di un nuovo progetto targato Lionsgate e Blumhouse. Blumhouse e Lionsgate sono al lavoro per realizzare un reboot del ... (movieplayer)
The Blair Witch Project, star dell'orginale si scaglia contro il reboot: "Disgustoso e privo di classe" - Qualche giorno fa Blumhouse e Lionsgate hanno annunciato il reboot di The Blair Witch Project, uno dei primi successi nel campo dei progetti horror di genere found footage, ma nelle ultime ore una ...movieplayer
