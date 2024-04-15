Tesla | Musk taglia 14mila posti di lavoro con una mail

Notizie Correlate
sono oltre 14.000 i lavoratori che hanno dovuto dire addio all'azienda di automobili elettriche. Per il CEO si tratta di un modo per ridurre i costi. La casa automobilistica ha visto ridurre le ... (fanpage)
Un'auto che sbanda ripetutamente e finisce la sua corsa su una barriera di sicurezza alla velocità di circa 110 km/h. Un Incidente come tanti? No, perché la vettura era una Tesla con l'Autopilot ... (panorama)
Sembrava impossibile, eppure siamo sempre più vicini. Elon Musk, imprenditore miliardario e manager sudafricano di Tesla, presenterà il robotaxi con guida autonoma questa estate Quando pensiamo a ... (tuttotek)
Elon Musk taglia del 10% la forza lavoro di Tesla
Tesla plans workforce reduction of over 10% in view of streamling ops: Reports - Elon Musk stated that the job cuts were needed after "rapid growth" that has led to duplication of roles (REUTERS) Tesla plans to lay off "more than 10 per cent" of its global workforce, news site ...auto.hindustantimes
Musk's Tesla announces to cut over 10 per cent of its global workforce - Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced to lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce in an internal company-wide email, a media report said on Monday. In the mail, which is seen by Electrek, Mus ...daijiworld
Tesla to lay off more than 10% of its workforce, report says - Elon Musk's company told managers to identify critical team members, and paused some stock rewards while canceling some employees’ annual reviews.autonews