Stephen Bryen | Israele ha sconfitto l’Iran grazie ai Paesi arabi

Stephen Bryen

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a it.insideover©

Fonte : it.insideover
Stephen Bryen: Israele ha sconfitto l’Iran grazie ai Paesi arabi (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) “Non ci sarà un conflitto regionale più ampio dopo l’attacco di Teheran”. Già sottosegretario alla Difesa dell’amministrazione Reagan ed ex Presidente di Finmeccanica Nord America, nonché senior fellow del think-tank Il Nodo di Gordio, Stephen Bryen è uno dei più lucidi e autorevoli esperti in ambito di Difesa e Relazioni internazionali degli Stati Uniti d’America. InsideOver.
Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideover

"Israele? Non attaccherà l'Iran ora". Intervista a Stephen Bryen

Preliminary Results of Iran's Attack on Israel - The ballistic missiles that got through hit the Israeli air base at Nevatim but did not do significant damage. The base remains fully operational. Israel hit a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing facility ...srilankaguardian

Moldova: NATO’s plan B in case of Russian victory - Big problems could be brewing in tiny Moldova, which is starting to look like a staging area for the European Union to compensate for a Russian victory in Ukraine. It is unclear whether this plan, if ...newslite.tv

Moldova may become West’s springboard in case of Ukraine's collapse — expert - Moldova has a neutral status, but it has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 under an individual partnership plan ...tass

Video di Tendenza
Video Stephen Bryen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.