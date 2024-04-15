Soft skills | le nuove chiavi per il successo professionale

Soft skills

Soft skills: le nuove chiavi per il successo professionale (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Che cosa sono le Soft skill? Le possiamo definire come un grado superiore di competenze rispetto alle abilità più tecniche richieste per svolgere una professione. Oggi il mondo del lavoro non richiede soltanto hard skill (cioè l’insieme di competenze strettamente connesse alla propria area di...
