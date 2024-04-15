Rumors su “Sonic 3” di Hayden Christensen smentite (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024)
Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
Recentemente è emersa una voce su Internet riguardante l’ex attore di “Star Wars” HaydenChristensen che avrebbe dovuto fornire la voce di Shadow the Hedgehog nel prossimo terzo film di “Sonic the Hedgehog” della Paramount Pictures. Tuttavia, il noto scooper John Campea ha smentito queste voci, confermando che Christensen non sarà la voce di Shadow.
HaydenChristensen non sarà la voce di Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Le speculazioni sono iniziate a febbraio, quando è stata rilasciata una clip del titolo del film che sembrava contenere una breve risata attribuita a Shadow. Sebbene molti abbiano interpretato la risata come quella di Christensen, Campea ...Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
