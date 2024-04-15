One-Punch Man | l' autore di Rick and Morty scriverà l' adattamento in live-action

One-Punch Man: l'autore di Rick and Morty scriverà l'adattamento in live-action (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) L'adattamento in live-action del celebre manga e anime è ancora in fase di sviluppo Tempo fa era arrivato l'annuncio dello sviluppo di un adattamento in live-action del celebre manga e anime One-Punch Man, ma da allora non si erano più avute notizie. Secondo un nuovo aggiornamento, però, pare che Dan Harmon, autore di Rick and Morty, si sia unito al progetto come sceneggiatore. Harmon, insieme a Heather Anne Campbell, è stato chiamato a riscrivere la sceneggiatura del film. Nel 2020 era stato annunciato che Scott Rosenberg e Jeff Pinkner si sarebbero occupati della sceneggiatura. Ora sembra che la storia sia stata affidata ad Harmon e Campbell. Se non conoscete questi autori, Harmon è uno …
