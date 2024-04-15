No Rest for the Wicked | il trailer di lancio dell’Accesso Anticipato pubblicato da Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked, il trailer di lancio dell’Accesso Anticipato pubblicato da Moon Studios (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Moon Studios e Private Division hanno pubblicato il trailer di lancio della versione in Accesso Anticipato di No Rest for the Wicked, gioco pronto a fare il suo debutto su Steam tra pochi giorni e precisamene dalla giornata del 18 Aprile 2024. Questo nuovo video consente quindi ai fan di dare un’occhiata ad alcune sequenze cinematografiche e di gameplay vero e proprio, caratterizzate ovviamente in entrambi i casi da un’alta dose di spettacolarità e da una direzione artistica decisamente affascinante ed evocativa. In sostanza proprio come sarebbe stato lecito attendersi, il trailer di lancio della versione in Early Access di No Rest of the Wicked effettua una sorta di breve ma concisa ...
