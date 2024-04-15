Nba | OKC si regala il primo posto ad ovest | Gilgeous-Alexander e Holmgren vogliono stupire ancora

Nba, OKC si regala il primo posto ad ovest: Gilgeous-Alexander e Holmgren vogliono stupire ancora (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) La regular season Nba regala sempre grandi emozioni e soprattutto incredibili sorprese, e anche quest’ anno non è stata da meno, infatti, i talentuosissimi Oklahoma City Thunder si aggiudicano il primo posto della combattutissima Western Conference, grazie ad una super stagione. La squadra di coach Mike Daigneault non era sicuramente tra le favorite, soprattutto a causa della giovane età del roster, tra i più giovami della lega, e di conseguenza della poca esperienza di alcuni giocatori, ma nonostante ciò, i Thunder si sono aggiudicati un sensazionale primo posto ad ovest, con 57 vittorie e 25 sconfitte, l’ultima volta che la franchigia aveva ottenuto il traguardo della prima posizione era la stagione 2012-2013, quando in maglia OKC c’erano ancora All-Star del calibro ...
