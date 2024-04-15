Nba, Boban Marjanovi? sbaglia i due tiri liberi per regalare al pubblico del pollo gratis (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024)
Il telecronista degli Houston Rockets lo ha definito “l’uomo del popolo“, mentre il celebre opinionista della palla a spicchi americana Stephen A. Smith “un bravo ragazzo“. BobanMarjanovi?, giocatore della franchigia del Texas, si è preso l’ovazione degli addetti ai lavori non per una giocata in campo, ma per aver regalato al pubblico sugli spalti del pollogratissbagliando due tiriliberi consecutivi. L’episodio diventato virale nel giro di poche ore è accaduto nella notte, durante l’ultima giornata della regular season in Nba che ha messo di fronte, fra le tante, Rockets e Los Angeles Clippers.
A quattro minuti dal termine del match, poi finito 116 a 105 per i texani, Marjanovi?, che della squadra è il centro di riserva, si è ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
