LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | otto chilometri | undici uomini in testa C’è Tiberi

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: otto chilometri, undici uomini in testa. C’è Tiberi (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15.09 Da qui sarà tutta pianura fino al traguardo. 15.08 Poels, O’Connor, Foss, Juampe Lopez e Valentin Paret-Peintre: questi gli uomini rientrati! 10” di vantaggio du un altro gruppo di una quindicina di corridori. 15.07 Geraint Thomas, Antonio Tiberi, Romain Bardet, Chris Harper, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier ed Esteban Chaves: sono loro i sei in testa. Ma Thomas non tira, perché dietro c’è Tobia Foss con altri quattro corridori. ULTIMI 10 chilometri! 15.04 Si attendevano scintille in salita, sono arrivate in discesa! Tiberi ha mostrato un ottimo colpo di pedale. 15.02 Il gruppo è frazionato in più tronconi, disperdendo dunque gli uomini del gruppo dei migliori. Tiberi è con Bardet, Esteban Chaves, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.52 Ancora un paio di chilometri di salita. Non ci sono scatti, nonostante la Decathlon-Ag2R stia tirando parecchio. 14.50 Vediamo un Filippo Ganna che si ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.30 Ora il gruppo sviluppa una velocità alta. 14.27 Al momento sono 02:12 i minuti di vantaggio dei due fuggitivi sul gruppo. 14.24 Si va verso il ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.11 Se ne vanno in 4: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio e Exteberria Zafra, perdono contatto e Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 14.10 La salita ... (oasport)

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti dalle 12.00, presenti Ganna e Tiberi

Taylor Swift says Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's 'All Too Well' cover on 'SNL' was 'everything' - Taylor Swift approves of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's version of "All Too Well" performed on "Saturday Night LIVE": "This monologue is everything." ...usatoday

Gators Caravan 2024 Tour kicks off - Fans will have the chance to have a LIVE conversation with Gator football head coach Billy Napier and the voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley.wcjb

James Martin issues rare health update after cancer battle and says 'as you know' - The ITV James Martin's Saturday Morning star opened up about his new LIVE shows and upcoming career plans after being diagnosed with facial cancer.birminghammail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.