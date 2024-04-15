LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | otto chilometri | undici uomini in testa C’è Tiberi

Notizie Correlate
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.52 Ancora un paio di chilometri di salita. Non ci sono scatti, nonostante la Decathlon-Ag2R stia tirando parecchio. 14.50 Vediamo un Filippo Ganna che si ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.30 Ora il gruppo sviluppa una velocità alta. 14.27 Al momento sono 02:12 i minuti di vantaggio dei due fuggitivi sul gruppo. 14.24 Si va verso il ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.11 Se ne vanno in 4: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio e Exteberria Zafra, perdono contatto e Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 14.10 La salita ... (oasport)
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti dalle 12.00, presenti Ganna e Tiberi
