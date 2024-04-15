LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | nasce una fuga con 7 corridori protagonisti | fra loro Mattia Bais

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: nasce una fuga con 7 corridori protagonisti, fra loro Mattia Bais (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.37 Al momento i fuggitivi hanno preso più di 2 minuti di vantaggio. 12.34 In totale sono quindi in 7 in fuga: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellau, Nicklas Pedersen, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko, Andrea Garosio e Yamamoto Masaki. 12.31 Si crea una fuga! Davanti vanno Mattia Bais e Simon Pellaud, che vengono affiancanti da Nicklas Pedersen, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko, Andrea Garosio e Yamamoto Masaki. 12.28 Sembra che possa essere il momento buono per un allungo… 12.25 C’è da segnalare che Alessio Martinelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) non è partito questa mattina. 12.21 Si procede in corsa. 12.18 Per ora tutti gli attacchi sono stati neutralizzati dal gruppo. 12.15 Partenza a lampo. Una breve media di ...
