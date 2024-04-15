LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | fase di scatti e controscatti per portare via la fuga

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: fase di scatti e controscatti per portare via la fuga (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.15 Partenza a lampo. Una breve media di questo primo quarto d’ora dice che siamo già oltre i 43,000 km/h. 12.12 Il primo traguardo volante sarà quello di Spormaggiore. 12.09 fase di scatti e controscatti. 12.06 Ora ci attendono una 30ina di km pianeggianti, dove in tanti proveranno a mettersi in mostra e portare via una fuga. 12.03 E’ UFFICIALMENTE PARTITA LA PRIMA tappa DEL Tour OF THE Alps 2024! 12.00 Ancora pochi secondi e ci siamo: la prima tappa è pronta a partire. 11.55 Amiche e amici appassionati di ciclismo benritrovati! Si parte in una nuova settimana con la DIRETTA LIVE del Tour of ...
