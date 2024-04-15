LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | aggiornamenti dalle 12 00 | presenti Ganna e Tiberi

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti dalle 12.00, presenti Ganna e Tiberi (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della prima del Tour of the Alps 2024, breve corsa a tappe che si svolge nel centro del nostro Paese, in questa settimana che porta ulteriormente vicini allo start del Giro d’Italia. Si va da Egna a Cortina: sulla cosiddetta “Strada del Vino” per un totale di 133,3 km. Dopo trenta chilometri c’è già il primo scollinamento oltre i 1000 metri: si sale verso Andalo, con un GPM di terza categoria, di ben 15,5 chilometri al 5,1% di pendenza media, con una fase iniziale tra il 6 e l’8%, un tratto in falsopiano di tre chilometri e un ultimo strappetto. oltre il 10%. Si transita all’arrivo con ancora 53 chilometri da percorrere, si entra in un circuito da ripetere due volte con ...
