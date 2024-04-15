LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 80 km al traguardo! In tre davanti | tappa frizzante

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA13.43 Sono 70 i km all’arrivo! 13.40 E’ terminata la discesa, ora un altro tratto pianeggiante prima di risalire verso Penon. 13.37 Riassumendo: in testa ci sono Bais, Garosio e Pellaud, inseguiti a 40 secondi dal trio Tsarenko, Etxeberria e Yamamoto, mentre Pedersen si è rialzato e a breve verrà ripreso da un gruppo che al momento dista oltre 3:00 minuti. 13.34 Meno di 80 km all’arrivo! 13.31 Ora i fuggitivi e il gruppo si sono lanciati in una discesa che sarà, appunto, molto lunga e anche discretamente tecnica. 13.28 In testa sono rimasti solo loro 3: Bais, Garosio e Pellaud! Da registrare, in discesa, una caduta per Etxeberria e Tsarenko, per fortuna senza conseguenze, se non quella di una lunga perdita di tempo. 13.25 Bais, Garosio e Pellaud se ne sono andati salutando il resto della compagnia. 13.21 I ...

Taylor Swift REACTS to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's rendition of "All Too Well": Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on Tour - Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's 'All Too Well' SNL version, and joked about the possibility of singiing the actors' version during the next leg of her Eras Tour.timesofindia.indiatimes

I Subsonica: un concerto a Genova quest'estate - La band torinese si esibirà il 18 luglio all’Arena del Mare del Porto Antico in occasione del LIVE in Genova festival ...ilsecoloxix

James Martin issues rare health update after requiring stitches for ‘multiple operations’ - James Martin has shared a rare update on his health during a LIVE TV interview, saying that he has stitches that are ‘falling out’ after undergoing multiple operations. On Monday morning, the TV chef ...metro.co.uk