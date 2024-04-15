LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 100 km al traguardo! In 7 in fuga con 3 minuti sul gruppo

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: 100 km al traguardo! In 7 in fuga con 3 minuti sul gruppo (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.52 12.49 Il gruppo sta lasciando fare: ora il distacco cresce a 02:40. 12.46 E’ vicinissimo il traguardo volante di Spormaggiore. 12.43 Mancano poco più di 100 km al traguardo! 12.40 Gli uomini che sono fuoriusciti dal gruppo trovano un accordo. Il gruppo per ora resta a guardare. 12.37 Al momento i fuggitivi hanno preso più di 2 minuti di vantaggio. 12.34 In totale sono quindi in 7 in fuga: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellau, Nicklas Pedersen, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko, Andrea Garosio e Yamamoto Masaki. 12.31 Si crea una fuga! Davanti vanno Mattia Bais e Simon Pellaud, che vengono affiancanti da Nicklas Pedersen, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko, Andrea Garosio e Yamamoto ...
