Johana | “Non Sono Lacrime” è il nuovo singolo in uscita il 19 aprile

Non esistono innocenti - Roberto Valencia
Unemployed psychology graduate touched hearts across Mzansi, shares TikTok video - A woman took to TikTok to share her story. The lady revealed she could not obtain a job with her psychology degree, so she pursued nursing. The video inspired many.msn
Crotwell, Mays, and Gaucin 2024 state powerlifting champs - North Pontotoc's Anne Crotwell, South Pontotoc's Mary Hays, and Pontotoc's Johana Gaucin claimed first place in their respective weight classes in the 4A/5A Girls' State Powerlifting Championships ...djournal
South African lash tech's viral eyebrow extensions break the internet, shares TikTok video - A woman took to TikTok where she revealed that she was the first lash technician to offer eyebrow extensions in South Africa. The video went viral. Peeps in awe.msn