Jill Duggar e Derick Dillard annunciano così che la loro quarta figlia è nata morta

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) “È con il cuore pesante che vi facciamo sapere che la nostra bellissima bambina, Isla Marie, è”. Queste le strazianti parole di, nel post Instagram con cui hanno comunicato la perdita della. I due protagonisti del reality USA, 19 Kids and Counting, già genitori di Israel David, 9 anni, Samuel Scott, 6, e Fre‘Freddy’ Michael, 21 mesi, hanno spiegato che la nascita della piccola era prevista per agosto, ma purtroppo hanno scoperto che erain utero. “Dal momento in cui abbiamo scoperto di essere incinta, non vedevamo l’ora di incontrare la nostra bambina – hanno aggiunto nel post dove tengono in mano i ...

