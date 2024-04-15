GOOD Vision Unveils K-Shape™ | A Revolutionary Corneal Topographer at The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva

GOOD Vision Unveils K-Shape™: A Revolutionary Corneal Topographer at The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 - GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited, a Group in Ophthalmic Optics & Diagnostics, is introducing a game-changing Corneal topography solution designed for use in patients as young as 4 years old at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva. Supported by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation's Incu-Bio Programme, a platform that supports the growth and development of biomedical tech start-ups in Hong Kong, GOOD Vision has developed a novel Corneal Topographer that aims to empower eye care practitioners with an efficient, accurate, and personalised option to enhance patient care. This development aligns ...
