Golf, Scottie Scheffler vince il Masters Tournament. Deludono McIlroy e Rahm (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Roma, 15 aprile 2024 – Scottie Scheffler ha travolto gli avversari nell’88° Masters Tournament imponendosi sul percorso dell’Augusta National in Georgia al termine di 72 buche ricche di emozioni. Il meteo ha giocato un ruolo importante con il forte vento a condizionare la gara. Il 27enne di Ridgewood (New Jersey) ha concluso la sua corsa vittoriosa con 277 (66 72 71 68, -11) colpi, quattro di vantaggio sullo svedese Ludvig Aberg, secondo con -7, e sette su Max Homa, Collin Morikawa e su Tommy Fleetwood, terzi con -4. Al sesto posto con -2 Cameron Smith e Bryson DeChambeau, due dei tredici giocatori della LIV Golf in campo, con il secondo che è stato al vertice nei primi due round prima di cedere nel terzo, e all’ottavo con -1 Xander Schauffele, salito in terza posizione nella classifica mondiale. Per ...
Golf: Masters, ad Augusta vince l'americano Scottie Scheffler

Emotional Scottie Scheffler breaks down in tears as he tells heavily pregnant wife Meredith 'I love you and I'm coming home' as he makes the dash back for the birth of their ... - After Scottie Scheffler's victorious triumph on the course, the world number one's thoughts immediately turned to getting home to Texas as soon as possible.dailymail.co.uk

The Masters, Day 4: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket, final leadboard, highlights - Scheffler saw off two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, fellow American Max Homa and Swedish young gun Ludvig Aberg, who all stumbled through Amen Corner - pocketing another $5.5 million in prize ...theaustralian.au

Scottie Scheffler Won the Masters. So Did Neal and Carter. - Neal Shipley played Golf all the time. Carter Pitcairn played Golf all the time, too, so they started playing all the time together. Neal and Carter played Golf after school, in darkness and in a lot ...msn

