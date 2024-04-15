Golf | Scottie Scheffler | “Sto maturando come persona e come golfista Sensazioni fantastiche”

Golf, Scottie Scheffler: “Sto maturando come persona e come golfista. Sensazioni fantastiche” (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Grazie ad un sensazionale -4 messo a segno nell’ultimo giro Scottie Scheffler ha spento qualsivoglia velleità di successo degli avversari conquistando il suo personale secondo Augusta Masters. L’americano, sempre più primo nell’Official World Golf Ranking, è raggiante nel presentarsi ai microfoni dei media. Il Golfista di Ridgewood esprime tutta la sua gioia: “E’ difficile trovare le parole quando devi commentare qualcosa di speciale. E’ stata una settimana lunga e faticosa in cui le condizioni ambientali hanno reso il percorso ancor più impegnativo. Tornare a casa indossando questa giacca è estremamente speciale per me”, dichiara lo statunitense. Il ventisettenne del New Jersey è venuto a capo di situazioni e fasi di gioco complicate grazie ad una maturità superlativa: “Sento di avere il pieno ...
    L'americano Scottie Scheffler si aggiudica per la seconda volta il Masters di Augusta, in Georgia. Un traguardo speciale in un momento speciale per il numero 1 al mondo, che diventerà padre per la ...

    Il Golfista americano Scottie Scheffler ha vinto per la seconda volta il Masters di Augusta, in Georgia. Il 27enne numero 1 del mondo ha superato per quattro colpi lo svedese Ludvig Aberg, con la ...

    Scottie Scheffler vince per la seconda volta in carriera il Masters di Augusta ed è sempre più numero 1 del mondo. Straordinario il momento del ventisettenne del New Jersey, tre vittorie e un ...

