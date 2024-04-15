Golf | Scottie Scheffler | “Sto maturando come persona e come golfista Sensazioni fantastiche”

Notizie Correlate
L’americano Scottie Scheffler si aggiudica per la seconda volta il Masters di Augusta, in Georgia. Un traguardo speciale in un momento speciale per il numero 1 al mondo, che diventerà padre per la ... (sportface)
Il Golfista americano Scottie Scheffler ha vinto per la seconda volta il Masters di Augusta, in Georgia. Il 27enne numero 1 del mondo ha superato per quattro colpi lo svedese Ludvig Aberg, con la ... (quotidiano)
Scottie Scheffler vince per la seconda volta in carriera il Masters di Augusta ed è sempre più numero 1 del mondo. Straordinario il momento del ventisettenne del New Jersey, tre vittorie e un ... (oasport)
Scheffler, Woods e McIlroy, ma non solo: tutti i numeri dell'Augusta Masters
'I want to be No 1' says rising star Aberg - The 24-year-old finished second, four strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler, after carding a final round ... "It has been that way ever since I picked up a Golf club, and that hasn't changed. So I ...supersport
Scheffler trionfo Masters, tra fede e normalità - Il mondo del Golf è ai piedi di Scottie Scheffler. Ad Augusta, il numero 1 al mondo ha vinto per la seconda volta il The Masters sbaragliando la concorrenza. In Georgia, l'americano ha bissato ...ansa
Masters 2024: Rory McIlroy aiming to 'get game in better shape' for rest of season - Rory McIlroy says he will aim to get his game in "better shape" for the rest of the season as his decade-long wait for a Masters title continues.ca.news.yahoo